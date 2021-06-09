Asana adds video messaging because this meeting could've been an email

While we can all agree our jobs would be a bit easier with fewer video meetings, it’s fair to say they’re not going anywhere, particularly as some companies adopt hybrid work arrangements. However, project management platform Asana thinks there’s a way to benefit from the face-to-face interactions video meetings offer without taxing everyone’s patience.

With help from Vimeo, it’s adding an asynchronous video messaging feature. You can use the tool to send your colleagues short clips featuring both your face and Asana dashboard. With each clip, the app will automatically generate an audio transcript of your message, which your co-workers can search and share to help them with their work.

The addition of video messaging is part of a broader update Asana plans to roll out that includes new Clockwise integration and a refreshed desktop app. The way the company sees it, the power of video is that it's easier to convey emotion and context to your co-workers. The key, however, is to keep things concise.