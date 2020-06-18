Latest in Gear

Image credit: Asana

Asana for Microsoft Teams lets you turn chats into action items

Conversations in Teams can now take place alongside Asana projects.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
48m ago
Asana for Microsoft Teams
Asana

Even as stay-at-home restrictions begin to ease, it’s clear that the shift to remote work isn’t going away anytime soon. Twitter employees can work from home indefinitely, and Google and Facebook employees will be working remotely for at least the rest of this year. A growing number of tools and collaborations are meant to help smooth that transition. The latest example is Asana for Microsoft Teams.

The popular project management platform Asana is integrating with Microsoft Teams, so that conversations in Teams can take place side-by-side with Asana projects. Users will be able to turn conversations in Teams into actionable tasks in Asana with one click. Asana notifications and project changes will appear in Teams, and you’ll be able to find and share Asana tasks, projects and portfolios directly in Teams.

Asana for Microsoft Teams
Asana for Microsoft Teams

“At a time when teams around the world are physically apart, a shared sense of clarity, transparency, and accountability is needed now more than ever,” Asana’s Head of Product Alex Hood said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to deepen our offerings with Microsoft to deliver tools that streamline and automate workflows, empowering teams to stay connected and achieve their most important initiatives.”

This isn’t the first time Asana and Microsoft have joined forces. Asana for Outlook already allows users to convert emails into Asana tasks. The Office 365 for Asana connector allows Asana users to get notifications within Microsoft Outlook, and Asana works with Azure AD to allow things like single sign-on.

In addition to Asana and Teams, services like Slack, Zoom and Facebook Workplace are competing for space in the work-from-home tech arena. If you’re working from home, we’ve also rounded up the best ways to upgrade your physical workspace.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
