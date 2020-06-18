Asana for Microsoft Teams lets you turn chats into action items

Even as stay-at-home restrictions begin to ease, it’s clear that the shift to remote work isn’t going away anytime soon. Twitter employees can work from home indefinitely, and Google and Facebook employees will be working remotely for at least the rest of this year. A growing number of tools and collaborations are meant to help smooth that transition. The latest example is Asana for Microsoft Teams.

The popular project management platform Asana is integrating with Microsoft Teams, so that conversations in Teams can take place side-by-side with Asana projects. Users will be able to turn conversations in Teams into actionable tasks in Asana with one click. Asana notifications and project changes will appear in Teams, and you’ll be able to find and share Asana tasks, projects and portfolios directly in Teams.