Twitter will let employees work from home indefinitely

Numerous tech giants are letting staff work from home for months while pandemic concerns persist, but Twitter is taking things one step further. The social network has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it will let many staff work from home indefinitely, not just until COVID-19 is no longer a looming threat. Some people will have to come in for server maintenance and other in-person activities, but those who can justify working remotely might not have to set foot in the office again.

In a letter to employees announcing the policy, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey said it was unlikely the company would reopen offices or allow most business travel until September, with in-person events cancelled for 2020. He added that Twitter would boost its work from home supply allowance to $1,000.