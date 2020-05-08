Google and Facebook employees can work from home for the rest of the year

The offices of major tech companies are likely to be pretty quiet until the end of the year, as Google and Facebook join Amazon and Microsoft in allowing their employees to work from home for the foreseeable (where feasible). Last week Amazon announced its plans to let HQ staff work from home until “at least October 2nd,” while Microsoft said two days ago that staff had the option of working remotely until the end of October. Today, both Google and Facebook announced that remote work is likely to continue for the rest of 2020.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, working from home has become the new normal for millions of people across the globe. Thanks to the prompt actions of remote work software companies, this transition has been fairly smooth for most, suggesting that when lockdowns end and the world returns to some semblance of normality, the concept of a nine to five workday in a central office could well be a thing of the past.