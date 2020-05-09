Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

We want to know what tips you have for issues plaguing the Switch controllers.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
25m ago
Nintendo Switch
This week we’re asking you for answers. Earlier we asked you to submit your user reviews of the Joy-Con controllers that come with Nintendo’s handheld Switch gaming system. Now we want to hear what you’ve done to fix the flaws that many users have encountered with the devices — be it a Bluetooth connection problem, or the more common ‘drift’ that causes the thumb sticks to move items on screen independent of the user’s input, we want to know what you did to fix it and get back to gaming.

Weigh in with your advice in the comments — and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

