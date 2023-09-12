Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village are coming to iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is getting a performance boost thanks to a new chipset. That's not too much of a surprise since Apple upgrades its phones' components every year. One thing we didn't expect from today's Apple event, however, was a detailed list of the games that the A17 Pro will be able to support.

Apple said during its iPhone event that Resident Evil Village, this year's Resident Evil 4 remake, Death Stranding and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage are all coming to its mobile devices soon. As Apple notes, this will be the first time that a console-level Assassin's Creed game will be available natively on iPhone. Expect to see Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the first half of next year. The other three games will be available on the devices by the end of 2023.

Apple seems to be making a bit more of a push into games lately, after bringing RE Village and No Man's Sky to Mac last year, followed by Death Stranding. Whether folks will be willing to play (or pay full price for) major titles like these on iPhone is a different matter. The fact Apple is getting major publishers like Capcom and Ubisoft onboard for its gaming endeavors is certainly notable, though, especially as we look toward the debut of the Apple Vision Pro.

