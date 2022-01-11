'Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection' heads to Nintendo Switch on February 17th

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will make its way to Nintendo Switch on Feburary 17th, Ubisoft announced on Tuesday. First announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016 , the compilation bundles together Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations. They’re the three games that make up the Ezio Auditore saga. It also comes with two short films, Assassin’s Creed: Lineage and Embers. The latter serves as the conclusion to Ezio’s story. Ubisoft will sell the entire package for $40.

According to Ubisoft , each game in the collection comes with every single piece of single-player downloadable content available for those titles. It has also enhanced them with support for Switch-specific features such as HD Rumble. As with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release of The Ezio Collection, it doesn’t appear the Switch version includes the multiplayer mode that debuted with Brotherhood and Ubisoft later polished in Revelations.

From a technical standpoint, the Switch versions of AC2, Brotherhood and Revelations look about on par with their original Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 counterparts. That might be a bummer if you were looking forward to seeing Ezio’s story with enhanced graphics, but at least you can take the games with you wherever you go.