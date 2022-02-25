'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' is free to play this weekend

If you’re looking for a massive open-world game to play this weekend that isn’t Elden Ring , Horizon Forbidden West , Dying Light 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 , it might be worth checking out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla . The latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running series is free to play right now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Stadia Pro and Amazon Luna. You’ll get access to the full game until February 28th.

Players can take on the guise of a Viking raider named Eivor as they explore ninth-century versions of Norway and England. You can lead raids against fortresses and enemy territories, grow your own settlement and build out a version of Eivor that suits your preferred playstyle.

The free weekend arrives ahead of a paid DLC called "Dawn of Ragnarok," which Ubisoft has described as the "most ambitious expansion" in the history of the franchise. That'll arrive on March 10th.