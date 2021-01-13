Assassin's Creed fans have decoded its fictional Isu language

From the wall of cryptic messages that greets you at the end of the first game to more recent mysteries, ciphers and hidden codes have been a part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise since the very start. But as Eurogamer points out, its dedicated fans may have just solved one of its most complex riddles yet.
Access the Animus, I never doubted you.— Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) January 13, 2021
The Isu language has been cracked!https://t.co/PiHj3FBA40
In a video that’s almost 30-minutes long, Access the Animus, a community dedicated to the lore of Assassin’s Creed, detail how they went about deciphering Isu. If you haven’t followed the series in recent years or tuned out of its modern-day storyline sometime around Assassin’s Creed III, Isu is the language of the franchise’s infamous precursor race. Behind the Assassins and Templars, the Isu are seemingly behind every major twist in Assassin’s Creed story, including the creation of the Piece of Eden.