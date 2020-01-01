See every square foot of asteroid Bennu, Earth's little frenemy

No pile of dirt and rocks is as interesting as those on the asteroid Bennu. While it has a face only an astrogeologist could love, that rubble could be as old as the solar system itself. Bennu is also number two on the Palermo Technical Impact Hazard scale, meaning there’s a (slight) chance it could impact Earth very violently in around 150 years. And now, Bennu has the distinction of being the subject of the highest resolution mosaic ever made of any planetary body.
The image was collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft between March 7th and April 19th, 2019. At the time, it was about 2 to 3 miles from the surface of the 1,600 foot wide asteroid, with both bodies located several hundred million miles from Earth. To give an idea of the detail, each pixel in the original 50,669 x 25,350 image represents about 2 inches, so you can make out objects as small as about 10 inches across.