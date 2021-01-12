Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASUS

ASUS' new 32-inch monitor can handle 4K 120Hz games on next-gen consoles

It's plenty capable for PC gamers, too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
57m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 4K gaming monitor
ASUS

Would you rather use a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at your desk than in the living room? You won’t have to compromise if you do. ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift PG32UQ, a 32-inch monitor with two HDMI 2.1 ports that can run games from the latest consoles in 4K at 120Hz — you won’t have to trade frame rate for resolution. Only a handful of PS5 and XSX games support native 4K 120Hz output at the moment, but it’s still worth considering if you insist on the best possible performance.

And yes, there’s plenty for PC gamers. Display Stream Compression lets you run a 4K 144Hz signal through a lone DisplayPort 1.4 connector. You can also expect DisplayHDR 600 support, a 160 percent sRGB color gamut (98 percent DCI-P3) and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

ASUS hasn’t disclosed pricing, but expects the PG32UQ to reach North America in the second quarter of 2021. This likely won’t be a cheap display —a 32-inch 4K panel with a 144Hz refresh rate would already push the boundaries even without HDMI 2.1 support.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, Asus, monitor, personal computing, 4k, games, ROG, Republic of Gamers, PG32UQ, PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, HDMI 2.1, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Lenovo's updated ThinkBook Plus packs a more practical E Ink screen

Lenovo's updated ThinkBook Plus packs a more practical E Ink screen

View
Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr