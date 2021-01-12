ASUS' new 32-inch monitor can handle 4K 120Hz games on next-gen consoles

Would you rather use a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at your desk than in the living room? You won’t have to compromise if you do. ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift PG32UQ, a 32-inch monitor with two HDMI 2.1 ports that can run games from the latest consoles in 4K at 120Hz — you won’t have to trade frame rate for resolution. Only a handful of PS5 and XSX games support native 4K 120Hz output at the moment, but it’s still worth considering if you insist on the best possible performance.

And yes, there’s plenty for PC gamers. Display Stream Compression lets you run a 4K 144Hz signal through a lone DisplayPort 1.4 connector. You can also expect DisplayHDR 600 support, a 160 percent sRGB color gamut (98 percent DCI-P3) and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.