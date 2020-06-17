Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASUS

ASUS's latest ZenBooks are thin and light but don't skip on ports

They also include USB-A and a microSD slot!
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
ASUS Zenbook 13
ASUS

ASUS has unveiled a trio of new laptops it says are the “world’s thinnest” — the ZenBook 13 (UX325), ZenBook 14 (UX425/UM425) and ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363). The devices, which have been popping up at retailers over the past week, are meant to be ultra portable without sacrificing I/O capabilities.

The ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) are both 13.9 mm thin, but also offer full-size USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3-USB-C and a microSD card reader. These features make them the “world’s thinnest” 13.3 and 14-inch laptops with this set of connectivity options. In addition to being thin, the Zenbooks are light. The 13 (UX325) weighs 2.3 lbs, or 1.07 kg, while the Zenbook 14 (UX425/UM425) weighs 2.5 lbs, or 1.13 kg. 

Perhaps the most notable feature is ZenBook 14 (UM425)’s AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core mobile processor. The ASUS Zephyrus G14, which we scored 90, also includes this chip. The ZenBook 13 and 14 (UX425), on the other hand, use Intel 10th-generation Core i3, i5 or i7 processors. The ZenBook 13 and 14 (UX425) are equipped to handle up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. The 14 (UM 425) can take on up to 16 GB RAM and 2 TB of storage. All three devices feature 1080p screen resolution as well as -- pretty standard. Noteworthy to all the devices, however, is an IR cameras for face login that supports Windows Hello.

The ZenBook Flip 13 (UX 363) is designed with a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip the screen over to transform the device between laptop, tablet, stand or tent modes. At 2.8 lbs, or 1.3 kg, and 13.9 mm, it’s also light and thin. ASUS claims its battery will last up to 16 hours, and when at 60 percent can charge in as little as 49 minutes. If you’re interested in ASUS’s latest, you might need to be patient, though, as they don’t appear to be widely available just yet.

