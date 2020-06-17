ASUS's latest ZenBooks are thin and light but don't skip on ports

ASUS has unveiled a trio of new laptops it says are the “world’s thinnest” — the ZenBook 13 (UX325), ZenBook 14 (UX425/UM425) and ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363). The devices, which have been popping up at retailers over the past week, are meant to be ultra portable without sacrificing I/O capabilities.
The ZenBook 13 (UX325) and ZenBook 14 (UX425) are both 13.9 mm thin, but also offer full-size USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3-USB-C and a microSD card reader. These features make them the “world’s thinnest” 13.3 and 14-inch laptops with this set of connectivity options. In addition to being thin, the Zenbooks are light. The 13 (UX325) weighs 2.3 lbs, or 1.07 kg, while the Zenbook 14 (UX425/UM425) weighs 2.5 lbs, or 1.13 kg.