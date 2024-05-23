Atari just bought Intellivision, putting an end to the very first console war
The deal does not include the long-delayed Amico system.
Atari just announced that , along with more than 200 games from Intellivision Entertainment LLC. This puts an end to the very first console war, as Atari and Intellivison were bitter rivals going all the way back to 1979. The original Intellivision console, released by Mattel, went up against the Atari VCS (later named the 2600) a full decade before Nintendo and Sega started their beef.
“Uniting Atari and Intellivision after 45 years ends the longest-running console war in history,” said Mike Mika, the studio head at Atari-owned Digital Eclipse.
The deal doesn’t include the retro console. Intellivision Entertainment LLC will continue working on the Amico as a separate and rebranded company and will use a license provided by Atari to release Intellivision games on it. The company has had a difficult time getting the console funded after originally announcing it back in 2018. It did manage, however, to release a truly bizarre app for iOS and Android devices that requires two smartphones or tablets to work. One device displays the game and the other acts as a controller. It’s a weird idea and, , "one janky piece of crap."
Time to get the tee ☺️https://t.co/wMIHMw4RlN pic.twitter.com/11zcG9yGjA
— Atari (@atari) May 23, 2024
As for Atari, it’s already making use of the Intellivision brand by adding items like . Atari CEO and chairman that the acquisition presented a “very rare opportunity to unite former competitors and bring together fans of Atari, Intellivision and the golden age of gaming.” The ColecoVision, , was also part of this golden age of gaming, but has yet to be snatched up by Atari.