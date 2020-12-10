AT&T hosted a live Axel Mansoor concert in AR using only 5G phones

Live streams have made many concerts possible during the pandemic, but you can’t really call them intimate when artists and fans lack presence. AT&T and Ericsson have shown how close-up virtual gigs might work, however. They worked with NBC Songland artist Axel Mansoor to hold a live concert in augmented reality using only 5G smartphones to capture and attend the performance for 10 guests.
Mansoor only had to mount a phone on a stand to record his movement while he played and interacted with the audience. Fans, meanwhile, could place the “stage” in their homes and walk around, dance or send emojis. The gig took advantage of the digital venue with live 3D animated scenes to spruce up the event.