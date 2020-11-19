Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

Amazon Music and Lil Nas X will host a series of holiday concerts

Miley Cyrus, Kiana Ledé and Foo Fighters will also perform.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Lil Nas X celebrates his new single "Holiday" with his billboard on Sunset Blvd on November 19, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Columbia Records )
Unfortunately, many of us will forego holiday concerts and plays this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While it won’t quite be the same, Amazon Music's latest series of performances could help to make up for it.

Fresh off his successful Roblox concerts, Lil Nas X is taking his horse to the Amazon Music Holiday Plays series. The host of the three-part event will kick off the first episode on December 1st with a performance of his new single, "Holiday." That'll be followed by a Miley Cyrus performance. Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé will take center stage on December 8th and Foo Fighters will close things out on December 15th.

You can expect plenty of (sleigh) bells and whistles during the series, which marks Amazon Music's first holiday special. Each performance will feature handmade stage designs (with each artist deciding how those look), snow machines, covers of holiday classics and much more. 

Each episode will be available at 8PM ET on the respective date. You'll be able to stream them on the Amazon Music mobile app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. US viewers can check out the performances on the Amazon website or Prime Video, where they'll be available on demand until December 31st.

