Amazon Music and Lil Nas X will host a series of holiday concerts

Unfortunately, many of us will forego holiday concerts and plays this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While it won’t quite be the same, Amazon Music's latest series of performances could help to make up for it.

Fresh off his successful Roblox concerts, Lil Nas X is taking his horse to the Amazon Music Holiday Plays series. The host of the three-part event will kick off the first episode on December 1st with a performance of his new single, "Holiday." That'll be followed by a Miley Cyrus performance. Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé will take center stage on December 8th and Foo Fighters will close things out on December 15th.