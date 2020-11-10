'Roblox' is hosting a Lil Nas X concert this Saturday

The concert will consist of three showings, with the first one starting at 1 PM PST on November 14th, followed by two more at 10 PM PST and 9 AM PST on November 15th.

In case you need an introduction, Roblox is one of the most popular games at the moment, with more than 164 million monthly active players, many of them US children under the age of 16. At the heart of Roblox is a robust but simple-to-use set of tools for creating and sharing minigame. But in many ways, the game has become a place for young people to hang out and chat with their friends, particularly throughout the pandemic. That’s something Roblox Corporation leaned into. In July, the studio added a feature called Party Place that allows players to host birthday parties and meetups inside a virtual space within the game.

Virtual concerts aren’t a new concept, particularly when it comes to video games. Epic Games has had a lot of success hosting them in Fortnite, with its recent Travis Scott one drawing approximately 12.3 million concurrent viewers. And they’ve gotten more popular as the current pandemic has forced people to stay inside and look for other ways to socialize.