Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Roblox Corporation

'Roblox' is hosting a Lil Nas X concert this Saturday

The 'Old Town Road' rapper will perform his new song 'Holiday' for the first time at the event.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
23m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lil Nas X Roblox
Roblox Corporation

Lil Nas X is coming to take your kids to an old town road. On Tuesday, the rapper and singer announced that he will host a virtual concert inside of Roblox. He’ll be the first artist to perform within the hit kids game, and developer Roblox Corporation is going out of its way to make the occasion into something memorable.

When he performs his new single “Holiday,” in addition to past hits like “Old Town Road,” players will have the chance to see and hear those tracks from multiple in-game stages inspired by Lil Nas X’s music. In addition to finding collectible tokens in those spaces and minigames they can play with their friends, players will have the chance to buy concert merch with Roblux’s in-game Robux currency. Moreover, the stages will showcase the latest rendering technologies the studio has baked into the game. And ahead of the main event, there will be a Q&A session with Lil Nas X for players to check out.

The concert will consist of three showings, with the first one starting at 1 PM PST on November 14th, followed by two more at 10 PM PST and 9 AM PST on November 15th.

In case you need an introduction, Roblox is one of the most popular games at the moment, with more than 164 million monthly active players, many of them US children under the age of 16. At the heart of Roblox is a robust but simple-to-use set of tools for creating and sharing minigame. But in many ways, the game has become a place for young people to hang out and chat with their friends, particularly throughout the pandemic. That’s something Roblox Corporation leaned into. In July, the studio added a feature called Party Place that allows players to host birthday parties and meetups inside a virtual space within the game.

Virtual concerts aren’t a new concept, particularly when it comes to video games. Epic Games has had a lot of success hosting them in Fortnite, with its recent Travis Scott one drawing approximately 12.3 million concurrent viewers. And they’ve gotten more popular as the current pandemic has forced people to stay inside and look for other ways to socialize.

In this article: Lil Nas X, Roblox, video games, concerts, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

View
The MacBook Air vs. the competition: The M1 hits the ground running

The MacBook Air vs. the competition: The M1 hits the ground running

View
YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

View
Apple's M1 chip is coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple's M1 chip is coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr