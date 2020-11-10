'Roblox' is hosting a Lil Nas X concert this Saturday

Lil Nas X is coming to take your kids to an old town road. On Tuesday, the rapper and singer announced that he will host a virtual concert inside of Roblox. He’ll be the first artist to perform within the hit kids game, and developer Roblox Corporation is going out of its way to make the occasion into something memorable.
I’ve been working hard with Roblox to create this incredible VIRTUAL LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE! WE GOT VIDEOS & A PERFORMANCE you don’t want to miss coming this weekend! #RobloxPresentsLNX pic.twitter.com/JGuL0cUGX0— nope (@LilNasX) November 10, 2020
When he performs his new single “Holiday,” in addition to past hits like “Old Town Road,” players will have the chance to see and hear those tracks from multiple in-game stages inspired by Lil Nas X’s music. In addition to finding collectible tokens in those spaces and minigames they can play with their friends, players will have the chance to buy concert merch with Roblux’s in-game Robux currency. Moreover, the stages will showcase the latest rendering technologies the studio has baked into the game. And ahead of the main event, there will be a Q&A session with Lil Nas X for players to check out.