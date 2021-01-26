AT&T's public safety network knows which floor first responders are on

AT&T’s FirstNet public safety network just received some upgrades that could make all the difference in certain emergencies. Most notably, the platform now includes vertical GPS support, or Z-Axis in AT&T-speak. It’s now possible to pinpoint the floor a first responder is on — crucial when you want to know if a firefighter has cleared a floor.

It should also be easier to communicate in the first place. There’s now interoperability between walkie-talkies (aka Land-Mobile Radios) and FirstNet’s LTE push-to-talk network, making it possible for someone on a phone to stay in touch when they’re outside of normal radio service. A “MegaRange” upgrade, meanwhile, uses higher-power signalling that improves coverage in tricky urban areas (think basements and parking garages) and rural areas where you might be on the network’s edge.