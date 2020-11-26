Latest in Gear

Image credit: Audi

Audi's next-gen Formula E racer has a tiny and efficient powertrain

The generator/motor puts 95 percent of battery's power to the wheels.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Audi Formula E E-Tron FE07 EV racer
Audi

Audi’s latest Formula E car delivers a big boost in efficiency and weight savings, the company announced (as seen by CNET). The E-Tron FE07 shares the same carbon-fiber body, 18-inch Michelin road tires and 52 kWh McLaren battery with other teams. However, it packs an all-new powertrain that Audi hopes will give it an edge in the 2021 Formula E season.

The MGU05 motor-generator is the vehicle’s new centerpiece, generating 335 horsepower that can be boosted to 382 horsepower in “attack mode.” That allows for top speeds of 149 mph, with a zero to 62 mph time of 2.88 seconds.

Audio E-Tron FE07 Formula E race car
Audi

However, it now puts that power to the road much more efficiently. The MGU05 now runs at about 95 percent efficiency, matching rivals like Mahindra racing and nearly doubling the efficiency of Formula 1’s hybrid power units. Better still, Audi said that thanks to a new design and carbon fiber materials, the power unit’s overall weight is 35 kilograms, helping reduce the EV’s overall weight.

During its tech talk, Audi said that the new efficiency gains actually came from its “ultra lightweight technology” already incorporated into passenger vehicles, rather than the other way around. However, Formula E principal Allan McNish believes that software developed in Formula E will eventually makes it way to the company’s consumer models. “We’ve got limited space to [develop hardware], but with the software I think we can exploit that a lot and it’s an area where we’re focusing a lot of our time,” he said.

In this article: Audi, e-tron FE07, Formula E, racing, EVs, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
The Morning After: Black Friday deals on TVs, SSDs and more

The Morning After: Black Friday deals on TVs, SSDs and more

View
The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr