Audi's next-gen Formula E racer has a tiny and efficient powertrain

Audi’s latest Formula E car delivers a big boost in efficiency and weight savings, the company announced (as seen by CNET). The E-Tron FE07 shares the same carbon-fiber body, 18-inch Michelin road tires and 52 kWh McLaren battery with other teams. However, it packs an all-new powertrain that Audi hopes will give it an edge in the 2021 Formula E season.
The MGU05 motor-generator is the vehicle’s new centerpiece, generating 335 horsepower that can be boosted to 382 horsepower in “attack mode.” That allows for top speeds of 149 mph, with a zero to 62 mph time of 2.88 seconds.