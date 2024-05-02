Audible is testing book recommendations based on your Prime Video habits

Audible is testing a new category of book recommendations based on what a user watched recently on Prime Video. Which, as the name suggests, will show you audiobooks based on what you watch on the Amazon-owned service, TechCrunch reports.

The new carousel should appear on mobile and web apps for about half of users who have Amazon Prime Video and Audible subscriptions. You might see recommendations as straightforward as the book a movie you watched is based on or titles with storylines or authors that users with similar preferences to you have enjoyed.

Audible claims the decision came due to the uptick it saw in users accessing titles recently released as shows or movies. "There is a natural synergy between TV, movies, and books, and we see that clearly in how our customers engage with content on Audible," Andy Tsao, chief product and analytics officer at Audible, said in a statement. The company gives examples such as Reacher, which came out on Amazon Prime in 2022. Audible claims that the listenership of author Lee Child's books rose by almost 80 percent daily in the two weeks after its release.