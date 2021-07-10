Audio-Technica’s new fast-pairing true wireless earbuds only cost $79

Audio-Technica has released a new true wireless earbuds model that you can add to your holiday shopping list if you're looking for a pair that costs below $100. The ATH-SQ1TW, which has been available since late last year in Japan and other Asian regions, will set you back $79 in the US. It has built-in touch sensor controls that let you control music playback or receive calls without having to use your phone. The model's voice guidance feature will also tell you its remaining battery level, pairing status and other information without you having to check the device it's paired with.

Speaking of pairing, the model also supports Google Fast Pair for easy connection to Android phones via Bluetooth. The ATH-SQ1TW has 5.8 mm drivers and is capable of up to six-and-a-half hours of continuous use on a full charge. It doesn't have noise cancelation, but if you want to let more ambient noise in for safety purposes, say while outside walking or jogging, it offers a couple of options. You can activate single-ear mode to only use one earbud or take advantage of the earphone's hear-through function.

Audio-Technica gave the model's base a square design and has released it in six different colorways: licorice/black, popcorn white, blueberry, caramel, popsicle and cupcake pink/brown. It's now available via retailers in the country.