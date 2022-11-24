Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

It's easy to drop hundreds on a good pair of headphones, especially now when most of them are at least cheaper than they usually are. But it's not necessary to spend so much on a good pair of cans. Earlier this year, Audio-Technica introduced the $79 ATH-M20xBT, a wireless version of the original M20x, and they quickly became our favorite pair of budget-friendly wireless headphones. For Black Friday, these cans are cheaper than ever at just $59, giving you an opportunity to grab them at the lowest price we've seen.

The ATH-M20xBT may not have advanced features like active noise cancellation, but they have a lot going for them regardless. We like their comfortable design, even if it isn't as refined as that of the higher-end M50x. Their audio quality is good, and they also come with 40mm drivers for improved low-frequency performance. We also like their onboard, physical-button controls, which let you control calls, volume and music playback more easily.

Arguably the biggest feature of these headphones is their Bluetooth connectivity, which lets you use them wirelessly. But Audio-Technica also added multi-point pairing, so you can use them with more than one device at once. This is becoming a standard feature among the best headphones out there, so it's reassuring to see it come to a budget-friendly pair like this. The ATH-M20xBT also have a killer, 60-hour battery life, and they support fast-charge via USB-C, providing three hours of listening time after only 10 minutes of being plugged in. So while they might not be as slick as some of our other favorite wireless headphones, these cans offer a ton of value for the price — and even more when they're on sale like this.

