August's WiFi smart lock is 26 percent off at Wellbots

If you've been considering an expansion of your smart home setup, Wellbots has a good deal on a solid smart door lock. The 4th-generation August WiFi smart lock is on sale for $184 right now — the sale price is $199, but using the code ENGADGET15 at checkout will bring the final price down to $184. This is only $1 more than the all-time low of $183 that the smart lock fell to at Amazon back in January.

There are plenty of smart door locks out there but this one earned a score of 80 from us for its simple design and equally simple installation process. The 4th-generation lock is nearly half the size of the previous generation and its minimalist, circular design should fit in nicely with most home styles. Setting up the smart lock takes only a few minutes and the companion mobile app has helpful videos that walk you through the process. Most of the necessary tools come in the box, although you will need a Philips screwdriver of your own. We also appreciate that August requires two-factor authentication when you set up the lock — it's an added security measure you should be using, especially when it comes to IoT devices.

Once installed, you can use the mobile app to remotely lock or unlock your door. And if you're away and need to let a friend or family member inside your home, you can send them a digital key that will allow them to unlock your door. You don't have to give up your physical key entirely either as you can use it and the smart lock together. But before you take the plunge, check out August's support page that details which deadbolts are compatible with the smart lock.

