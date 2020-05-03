Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oleksii Liskonih via Getty Images

Australia exposed data for over 774,000 migrants

You might only need to guess to obtain someone's details.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Australia Australian flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
Oleksii Liskonih via Getty Images

Carelessness with data is dangerous as a general rule, but it’s particularly damaging when it affects vulnerable groups. The Australian government is facing criticism after its home affairs department left the personal details of over 774,000 existing and would-be migrants exposed online. As The Guardian observed, the country’s SkillsSelect digital platform made it all too easy to filter down expressions of interest (that is, people intending to migrate) to see sensitive details like age, birth country, marital status, qualifications and the outcome of an application. You could learn a significant amount about someone’s personal life if you had a vague idea of who you were looking for.

The employment department took SkillsSelect offline for “maintenance” soon after The Guardian got in touch, but it’s not clear when the migrant tool might come back. Officials may be in trouble in the meantime, though, as they’re required to notify both the privacy commissioner and victims.

The timing is unfortunate, at least. Australia recently launched its COVID-19 contact tracing app with privacy concerns of its own. Although SkillsSelect was developed separately, this incident risks eroding trust right at a time when the Australian government needs millions of people to download its COVID-19 app and track the spread of the disease.

In this article: security, internet, Australia, migrants, privacy, Government, data, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

View
Amazon discounts its Echo Show speakers to as low as $50

Amazon discounts its Echo Show speakers to as low as $50

View
Google's original Home smart speaker is on sale for $30

Google's original Home smart speaker is on sale for $30

View
Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

View
Uber is developing tech to ensure drivers wear face masks

Uber is developing tech to ensure drivers wear face masks

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr