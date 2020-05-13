The first 'AI Eurovision' song contest winner was trained on koalas

Eurovision 2020 was unsurprisingly cancelled due to the pandemic, but AI has stepped in to fill its glittery shoes. Dutch broadcaster VPRO has just wrapped up a Eurovision-inspired AI Song Contest, with 13 teams from Europe and Australia training algorithms to become budding pop stars while experts judge their output. As BBC and Bloomberg point out, the results are a mix of surprisingly well-done and frighteningly dystopic tunes... a bit like the real thing, really.

The winning entry came from Australian team Uncanny Valley, whose song “Beautiful the World” was built by an AI trained on a mix of Eurovision hits and local animals affected by wildfires, including koalas, kookaburras and Tasmanian devils. It has the same catchy dance pop riffs you’d expect to get the full douze points from a Eurovision vote, just with nonsensical lyrics. Mind you, “ding-a dong sweet song thank you darling” wouldn’t be out of line with what you’ve heard from human performers.