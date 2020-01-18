Australian government sues Google for misleading consumers in data collection

The Australian government has filed its second lawsuit against Google in less than a year over privacy concerns, this time alleging the tech giant misled Australian consumers in an attempt to gather information for targeted ads. The Australian Competition and Consumers Commission (ACCC), the country’s consumer watchdog, says Google didn’t obtain explicit consent from consumers to collect personal data, according to a statement.
The ACCC cites a 2016 change to Google’s policy in which the company began collecting data about Google account holders’ activity on non-Google sites. Previously, this data was collected by ad-serving technology company DoubleClick and was stored separately, not linked to users’ Google accounts. Google acquired DoubleClick in 2008, and the 2016 change to Google’s policy meant Google and DoubleClick’s data on consumers were combined. Google then used the beefed-up data to sell even more targeted advertising.