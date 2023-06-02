'Baby Steps' is the 3D 'QWOP' we've all been waiting for Bennett Foddy wants you to put one foot in front of the other.

Do you miss the days of playing QWOP, where merely moving forward felt like a massive achievement? They're finally back. QWOP creator Bennett Foddy, Ape Out's Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch have unveiled Baby Steps, effectively a 3D update to the classic limb controlling game. You play the couch potato Nate as he's whisked away to a mountain and forced to re-learn walking as he aims to "find meaning in a wasted life." As you might guess, that's not easy when you might fall off a cliff with one wrong footstep.

The game is just as irreverent as you'd expect from people like Foddy, who's also responsible for cult hits like Ape Out, VVVVVV and Getting Over It. You have to awkwardly explain yourself after you've knocked over a cairn, or suffer the stare of a donkey as you slide down a hill. The production values have certainly increased compared to past titles — Baby Steps has an ever-changing soundtrack constructed from 420 beats and vibes (nice) as well as a "fully dynamic onesie soilage system."

Devolver will release Baby Steps sometime in 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5. This isn't going to be a triple-A blockbuster game, but the looks may be deceiving. After all, Getting Over It had a surprisingly thoughtful discussion of failure as you inevitably tumbled off ledges. Even at this early stage, the new game is a not-so-subtle commentary on people who spend more time watching others' adventures than living their own.

