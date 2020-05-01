Bandcamp will waive its fees every first Friday of the month until July

Bandcamp is once again waiving its commission fees to help musicians impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company won’t take a cut of any music or merchandise you buy between now and 12AM PT / 3AM ET. Several labels, such as Arts & Crafts and Ghostly, are waiving their fees as well.

When Bandcamp did this same thing on March 20th, fans spent approximately 15 times more than on the average Friday, leading to the best sales day in the platform’s history. In all, Bandcamp says that day it recorded $4.3 million in music and merch sales. That said, fans have been supportive throughout the pandemic. In the last 30 days, consumers have spent approximately $16.5 million buying music on Bandcamp.