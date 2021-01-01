Bandsintown Plus offers exclusive concert streams for $10 per month

The music industry is still in a bind. Many artists make the bulk of their income from performing live concerts around the world. Conventional gigs aren’t happening, though, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One potential solution could be Bandsintown Plus, a new subscription service dedicated to live music. For $9.99 per month, you’ll get an “all access pass” for more than 25 concerts each month. These have been produced exclusively for the platform — you won’t find them on other streaming services, such as YouTube, Twitch, Spotify or Apple Music. Throughout January and February, you can expect performances from the following:

Adeline, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Bakai, Brijean, Bye Beneco, Chrome Sparks, Chromeo, Claud, Diamond Thug, Empress Of, Fleet Foxes (Solo), Flying Lotus, HONEYMOAN, Ian Isiah, James Hersey, Jeff Tweedy, Joe Bonamassa, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Lomelda, mau from nowhere, Mindchatter, Misty Mtn, Mt. Joy, odie, Phoebe Bridgers, Poolside, Prequell, Rexx Life Raj, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Himself, Scarypoolparty, Sir Chloe, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi, Trevor Hall, Tycho, Wallows, We the Commas, and former Bandsintown Big Break alumni Omar Apollo with special guest Q. Bandsintown says more artists will be announced at a later date.