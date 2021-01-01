Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Miikka Skaffari via Getty Images

Bandsintown Plus offers exclusive concert streams for $10 per month

Artists such as Fleet Foxes, Local Natives and Tycho are on board.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
28m ago
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Tycho performs at Fox Theater on February 05, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)
Tycho performing in Oakland, California last year. Miikka Skaffari via Getty Images

The music industry is still in a bind. Many artists make the bulk of their income from performing live concerts around the world. Conventional gigs aren’t happening, though, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One potential solution could be Bandsintown Plus, a new subscription service dedicated to live music. For $9.99 per month, you’ll get an “all access pass” for more than 25 concerts each month. These have been produced exclusively for the platform — you won’t find them on other streaming services, such as YouTube, Twitch, Spotify or Apple Music. Throughout January and February, you can expect performances from the following:

Adeline, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Bakai, Brijean, Bye Beneco, Chrome Sparks, Chromeo, Claud, Diamond Thug, Empress Of, Fleet Foxes (Solo), Flying Lotus, HONEYMOAN, Ian Isiah, James Hersey, Jeff Tweedy, Joe Bonamassa, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Lomelda, mau from nowhere, Mindchatter, Misty Mtn, Mt. Joy, odie, Phoebe Bridgers, Poolside, Prequell, Rexx Life Raj, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Himself, Scarypoolparty, Sir Chloe, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi, Trevor Hall, Tycho, Wallows, We the Commas, and former Bandsintown Big Break alumni Omar Apollo with special guest Q. Bandsintown says more artists will be announced at a later date.

These aren’t the biggest names in the world. Bandsintown is hoping that you’ll recognise at least one of the names on that list, though, or love music enough to sit down and take a punt on some artists you haven’t heard before. A hard sell? Possibly. But it’s a concept that could help smaller artists survive this tricky period. Not everyone can release a polished concert film — and make a nice pay packet in the process — on something like Netflix or Disney+. “Touring artists have been economically ravaged by Covid-19’s restrictions,” Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown said. “Plus is a chance to help innovate the industry, creating new sources of revenue for artists, while deepening connections with their fans.”

Bandsintown started as a service that told users when an artist was scheduled to perform in their local area. Throughout the pandemic, it’s pivoted to help musicians promote and monetize their livestreams.

In this article: bandsintown, music, live music, concerts, livestream, livestreaming, subscription, news, entertainment
