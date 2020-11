Disney+ has a Thanksgiving treat in store for Taylor Swift fans. Starting at midnight PST (3AM ET) on Wednesday, you’ll be able to stream an “intimate concert” of Folklore, Swift’s latest album.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which Swift directed, was filmed at the eponymous studio in upstate New York in September. It marked the first time Swift had been in the same room as her collaborators, with whom she recorded the album remotely.