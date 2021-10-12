'Banjo-Kazooie' joins the Switch Online Expansion Pack in January

December 10th, 2021
Rare's beloved collect-a-thon platformer Banjo-Kazooie will be the latest title added to Expansion Pack, Nintendo's premium online subscription. Expansion Pack — itself an addition to Switch Online — already supports a wealth of classic games from the early 3D era, like Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as well as some memorable additions from the Sega Genesis library. 

The roadmap for Expansion Pack teased Banjo-Kazooie back in September, but the company has now confirmed it will be playable on modern hardware come January 2022. While Switch Online can be purchased in 1-, 3- or 12-month increments, Expansion Pack is only available as a year-long subscription. It retails for an additional $50 on top of Switch Online's $20 annual price tag. 

