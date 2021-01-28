Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NVIDIA

Disney releases interactive short 'Baymax Dreams' on GeForce Now

It's part of this year's Sundance Film Festival.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Baymax Dreams
NVIDIA

Sponsored Links

Sundance Film Festival isn’t happening this year — not in person, anyway — so creators are finding new ways to showcase their creations. The folks at Disney, for instance, are offering an interactive short through NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, a streaming service that’s usually focused on blockbuster games. Any user can search for Baymax Dreams of Fred’s Glitch and experience the charming but all-too-brief adventure, which focuses on the cast from Big Hero 6. As you might have guessed, Baymax is suffering from an adorable but destructive ‘glitch’ creature. With a little help from Fred, it’s your job to contain the threat and and repair Baymax’s programming.

Throughout the short, you’ll see a variety of markers that let you scrub away the glitch. They feel like quick time events (QTEs) — tiny moments of interactivity that stops the experience from becoming too stale. According to Nvidia, they’re a little more complicated than that. “These elements allow the audience to do more than just choose the path of the story — it gives them agency,” the company explained in a blog post. “Characters in the episode can respond positively or negatively depending on the speed and efficiency of participation.” (Maybe I should play it a few times...)

If you’re intrigued, the short is available to stream now on GeForce Now. The interactive portions are touch-only, though, and the entire experience is limited to iPhone and iPad via Safari (play.geforce.now). The Disney-made experiment is part of the New Frontier Alliance Showcase, an exhibition at Sundance dedicated to cutting-edge forms of storytelling. Due to the pandemic, the core exhibition is being hosted inside a virtual destination that can be accessed with or without a VR headset. If you want access to that experience, though, you’ll need to fork out at least $25.

In this article: disney, sundance, sundance film festival, big hero 6, baymax, nvidia, geforce now, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

View
Robinhood raises $1 billion, will reopen GameStop stock purchases on Friday

Robinhood raises $1 billion, will reopen GameStop stock purchases on Friday

View
Disney releases interactive short 'Baymax Dreams' on GeForce Now

Disney releases interactive short 'Baymax Dreams' on GeForce Now

View
Tesla's Roadster won't go into production until 2022

Tesla's Roadster won't go into production until 2022

View
This 2004 iPod can stream music from Spotify

This 2004 iPod can stream music from Spotify

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr