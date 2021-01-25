The Sundance Film Festival makes a giant leap into VR

The VR avatars are basic, with simple arms and legs, along with bulbous heads. But those tuning in from PCs can also flip on their webcams, which fills their avatar's heads with a live video feed. That's how I ended up chatting with Frilot for an hour -- it was no replacement for a post-screening gabfest, but it was still more engaging than a Zoom call. All of the VR rooms have spaces to sit and hang out with friends, or just watch some short clips on huge virtual screens.

Unfortunately, Sundance isn't making its entire slate of films and documentaries viewable in VR. But attendees will still be able to watch five special features in the Cinema House, a fully realized VR theater. There's no chat functionality there (if only we could mute theater-goers in real life), but you can still grab a seat with a friend to enjoy the show. It's one area I hope Sundance expands on in the future. Being able to watch a screening in your living room is convenient and all, but watching it in VR better replicates the immersion of a real theater.