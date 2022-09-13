Watch nearly 8 minutes of 'Bayonetta 3' gameplay in a new trailer

Bayonetta 3 is primed to be a stylish, neon-splattered action title, and Nintendo has the gameplay trailer to prove it. Today the studio dropped nearly eight minutes of Bayonetta 3 gameplay footage on YouTube, showcasing Bayonetta's Witch Time, Demon Masquerade and summoning abilities, and how other characters will play.
Enjoy 7+ minutes of bewitching over-the-top gameplay from #Bayonetta3!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022
Watch here: https://t.co/hyQTWfTAD0 pic.twitter.com/62xwIaqEy9
The game pits Bayonetta and her cohorts — a witch-in-training called Viola, the Umbra Witch Jeanne and a journalist named Luka — against an army of man-made bioweapons called Homonculi. Each character brings their own flair to the fight; Viola, for instance, can call upon a giant, maniacal Cheshire cat to help her take down massive monsters.
The Demon Masquerade feature allows Bayonetta to channel the abilities of various animals, including a moth, spider and scorpion. There's also a new accessory called Immortal Marionette that adds a one-button input mechanic for combos and defense moves to any difficulty setting in the game.
Bayonetta 3 is set to hit Switch on October 28th.