Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: BBC

BBC Together lets you watch shows with friends

You can co-watch or co-listen to BBC shows with this new experimental tool.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
26m ago
Comments
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BBC
BBC

We’ve been seeing more and more apps and technologies geared towards helping you stay social while in isolation. There’s a new Chrome extension called Netflix Party that allows friends to sync up a Netflix stream. Video-calling app Houseparty also launched a new player that gives people an easy way to co-watch with friends. Now, the BBC has started testing its own tool that lets you watch or listen to its shows with other people online, according to The Verge.

BBC Together works across the broadcaster’s services. It will allow you to stream on-demand video from BBC iPlayer, on-demand audio from BBC Sounds, shows from BBC News and BBC Sports, as well educational content from Bitesize over the internet with companions. The tool is now available through Taser, which serves as a home for the company’s experimental products. You only need to paste a link of the program you want to watch or listen to with other people, and it will generate a new link you can share with them.

In this article: BBC, BBC Together, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

View
Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

View
Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

View
Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr