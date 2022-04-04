Get a $25 Amazon gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now is a good moment to buy the Beats Fit Pro if you're a habitual Amazon shopper. Amazon is offering a free $25 gift card when you buy the true wireless earbuds for $200. While that doesn't represent a discount for the buds themselves, as we've seen in the past, it's still a significant bargain if you're likely to shop on Amazon again.

In some ways, the Beats Fit Pro represent a better value than much of Apple's earbud lineup, including the third-gen AirPods and even the AirPods Pro. They're comfortable, sweat-resistant and should stay put during many workouts, but they offer punchier bass than the regular AirPods and last a healthy six hours with active noise cancellation compared to just 4.5 for the AirPods Pro. They're also considerably more discreet than the Powerbeats Pro, and certainly more colorful than Apple-branded earbuds.

There are some catches, such as the lack of wireless charging, the risk of accidental button presses and a few (thankfully minor) iOS-only features. The biggest obstacle might simply be sales on other Apple and Beats models. The AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro are frequently on sale, and sometimes cost less than the Beats Fit Pro — you may want to do some comparisons if you're mainly interested in the lowest possible price. Even so, the Beats Fit Pro remain good value for money.

