Beats Fit Pro ANC headphones fall back to an all-time low of $145

Apple's Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are a good option for folks who dislike the fit of regular AirPods, but don't want to pay the price for AirPods Pro. If you've been waiting for a deal on them, now's the time to act because they're back on sale at an all time low price of $145 (28 percent off) at Woot.

The Beats Fit Pro scored a solid 87 Engadget review score based on their excellent ANC performance, good sound quality and comfort. For the latter, the "fit wing" tip can bend to a wide range of ear shapes while keeping the buds firmly in place. They also offer physical buttons to answer calls, control volume, play/pause music and skip tracks.

The sound quality is "balanced and powerful" with punchy bass as you'd expect with Beats earphones, while also offering great clarity. They support Apple's spatial audio, giving you the ability to listen to Dolby Atmos Music content in Apple Music, or TV/movies on Apple TV. They also have Adaptive EQ that adjusts low- and mid-range frequencies depending on ambient sound to keep audio quality consistent. The ANC is powered by Apple's H1 chip and does a good job of blocking distractions.

The main downside is the $200 price, double that of the regular AirPods, but at $145, they're one of the cheaper wireless ANC earbuds from a major brand. Bear in mind that while Woot is owned by Amazon, it doesn't have the same return policy. If you do want a pair of 2nd-gen Apple AirPods Pro wireless ANC earphones, those are still on sale for $200 at Amazon.

