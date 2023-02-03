The Beats Fit Pro earbuds drop to $150 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Our favorite earbuds for working out are down to one of their best prices yet. The Beats Fit Pro have dropped to $150 at Amazon, which is 25 percent off their usual price and close to an all-time low. We've only seen them cheaper during a limited-time sale at Woot in which they were $145, so if you missed that, now's a good time to pick up a pair for nearly the same cost.

The Fit Pros were cut from a similar cloth as the Beats Studio Buds, but they include an wing tip for a more secure fit. They are comfortable to wear for long stretches of time, and the wing tip keeps them even more stable than other buds during fast-paced workouts. Beats didn't skip on other hardware features either: the Fit Pros have solid onboard controls, an IPX4 rating and a wear-detection sensor that will pause audio when you remove a bud.

Sound quality is pretty good here, and users will appreciate the Fit Pro's punchy bass when they need a little extra motivation during a tough workout. They also have good active noise cancellation that blocks out most surrounding noises. But the kicker for many might be their integration with Apple devices, which make them a good alternative to AirPods. The Beats Fit Pro quickly pair and switch between Apple gadgets, plus they support hands-free Siri and Find My capabilities, the latter of which will help you locate your buds if you misplace them. Android users will get some of these perks as well since the Fit Pros have a dedicated Android app that gives them fast-pairing features and customizable controls.

But if you prefer a more subtle design sans wing tip, you should consider the Beats Studio Buds, which are also on sale at the moment. Normally $150, these buds are down to $100 right now, which is nearly a record low. They do not have things like wireless charging, sound customizations or onboard volume controls, but they will give you all of the same Apple integrations along with a comfortable, IPX4-rated design, good sound quality and solid ANC.

