Beats' Solo Pro ANC headphones are back to an all-time low of $150

These cans earned a score of 81 from us and they’re some of the best sounding Beats headphones you can get. While you’ll get that thumping bass that Beats products are known for, it doesn’t overpower everything else like it has in past models. Active noise-cancellation sufficiently blocks out surrounding noise, but know that if you want the most powerful ANC possible, you’ll want to look to Sony or Bose instead. We also appreciate the Solo Pro’s solid 22-hour (with ANC turned on) battery life. And since they are technically an Apple product, you’ll get the convenience of speedy pairing and hands-free Siri brought by the H1 chip.

The biggest drawbacks of the Solo Pro come in its design. They have an on-ear style, which may take some getting used to if you’re not already a fan of this fit. They also don’t have an audio jack for wired use, which is not entirely surprising but no less inconvenient. But if you can live with those compromises, this deal that knocks 50 percent off the headphones’ original price is a great one to consider.

A note about Woot: while it’s Amazon site, it is a limited-time deals portal and features a different returns policy compared to its owner. Orders are more difficult to cancel or modify, returns are charged postage and there are numerous returns exceptions. We'd recommend thoroughly reading the site's return policy before placing your order.

