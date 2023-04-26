Beats Studio Buds+ leak on Amazon with a May 18th release date

Beats might release its next-gen Studio Buds model on May 18th. MacRumors spotted an Amazon listing that showed images and details for Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ — the page even allowed customers to pre-order the earbuds until it was yanked offline. The earbuds, which were listed for $170 or $20 more than the current model, will have a transparent option that puts their internal components on display, similar to Nothing's design. That said, they will also be available in black and ivory for those who aren't quite as intrigued or enamored by transparent electronics.

According to the listing, the Studio Buds+ can run up to 36 hours, instead of just 24 when combined with the charging case like the current model. Speaking of the charging case, it seems to retain its predecessor's shape, except it's most likely lighter. The upcoming product's item weight is 3.87 ounces, while the current Studio Buds' is listed as ‎4.5 ounces.

The Studio Buds+ microphones are three times larger than the current model's, and they also have a more powerful processor. Those components enable 1.6 more active noise cancelling power and a transparency mode — that is, the mode that lets some ambient noise in so the user remains aware of their surroundings — that's apparently twice as effective.

The upcoming earbuds also support spatial audio for immersive sounds, "always on" Siri and compatibility with Apple's "Find My" tracking app. Plus, they feature one-touch pairing with both Apple and Android devices, as well as automatic switching that makes it easy to use them with multiple phones and tablets. Considering the Amazon page for the Studio Buds+ seems to have the complete details about the model, we'll likely see it go back up in the coming weeks when Apple is ready to take pre-orders.