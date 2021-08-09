The Beats Studio Buds drop to a new record low of $130

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While leaks somewhat spoiled their launch, Beats' Studio Buds impressed us with their comfortable new design, balanced sound and seamless pairing with both Android and iOS devices. They were priced right, too, coming in at $150. But now the buds are on sale for the first time since they came out in June, so you can grab them for only $130 from Amazon. All three colors have been discounted, so you can choose your favorite and save $20.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $130

We gave the Beats Studio Buds a score of 84 and we consider them to be the best pair of Beats buds for most people. They have a smaller, more comfortable design that some past Beats earbuds and their IPX4 water-resistant housing will keep them safe even during your sweatiest workouts. The buds pump out good sound with punchy bass and they work with Apple's Spatial Audio feature, too. You're also getting noise-cancellation that uses adaptive gain control to adjust in real time, blocking out distracting noises like that from dishwashers, wind and more. As far as battery life goes, the Studio Buds should get five to eight hours on a single charge, depending on your ANC use.

You may think that because these are Beats earbuds that they're designed with Apple users in mind, first and foremost. However, Beats added a number of new features that make these buds better for Android users, too. They still have the H1 chip inside, so you'll get fast pairing and switching between Apple devices. But Android users also have a Fast Pair feature now, too, which allows Android devices to immediately recognize the buds during the initial setup. The Studio Buds work with Android's Find My Device feature, so you can use that to see the last known location of your buds.

There's a lot to like about the Beats Studio Buds, especially at this $130 sale price. However, they lack a few key features: wireless charging, onboard volume controls and sound customizations. We also weren't impressed with their call quality either. But if you're willing to sacrifice in those areas, the Studio Buds remain solid options for both Android and iOS users who want a reliable, comfortable pair of wireless earbuds that won't break the bank.

