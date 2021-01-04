Belkin's new MagSafe-compatible products include a face-tracking iPhone mount

Belkin has launched a bunch of magnetic accessories for the iPhone 12, and the most interesting in the collection is a phone mount with face tracking. The mount comes with an accompanying app that can recognize your face and control the device, so it can follow your movements while you shoot. It has full 360-degrees of rotational coverage and can support the iPhone 12 in both landscape and portrait orientations, making a wide variety of shots possible.

That said, the face tracking feature only works with Belkin's app — you can't use the mount with Zoom or FaceTime and expect it to follow you around, as well. If that limitation doesn't bother you, take note that the device is also compatible with official MagSafe cases and links to social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. It's not available yet, but it will set you back $65 when it comes out.

The company has also launched a fitness phone mount that can attach your phone to magnetic surfaces on indoor gym equipment or to the handlebars of bikes/treadmills with an included strap. It's also capable of 360-degree rotation, thanks to a ball joint inside the mount that lets you set your phone to any angle. The fitness mount will cost $35 when it becomes available.

In addition, Belkin has debuted a portable 2500 mAh power bank that attaches to the back of a phone magnetically for $50 and a bigger wireless charging pad that doubles as a 10K power bank for $70. Finally, the list of new accessories includes a portable charging pad similar to the official MagSafe charger and a 7.5W wireless charging stand. The stand will retail for $35 when it comes out, while the charging pad is already available for purchase for $30.