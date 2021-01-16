Belkin recalls portable phone charging stand over fire risk

Belkin wants you stop using its Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition device if you have one. The accessory-maker has issued a voluntary recall for the power bank/charging stand due to a manufacturing defect in the power supply unit. Belkin says the defect can cause the charger to overheat and malfunction, which means the device poses fire and shock hazards. No injuries or property damage have been reported yet, and the company will give you a full refund to keep it that way.

The product, with the model code WIZ003, has a 10,000 mAh power capacity and can wirelessly charge Qi-compatible phones while docked. Belkin ensured its compatibility with the iPhone 8 and later models — Apple even sold the product in its stores. If you want to check if your product is affected, you can cross-reference its serial number located at the back of the battery pack with this list: 35B01DO6029400-35B01DO6033704, 35B01DO5010350-35B01DO5014350, 35B01DO6016560-35B01DO6020560, 35B01DO5014500-35B01DO5020003, 35B01DO6010001-35B01DO6010500 and 35B01DO6010501-35B01DO6015500.