Image credit: Belkin

Belkin recalls portable phone charging stand over fire risk

A manufacturing defect could cause the charger to overheat.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Belkin wants you stop using its Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition device if you have one. The accessory-maker has issued a voluntary recall for the power bank/charging stand due to a manufacturing defect in the power supply unit. Belkin says the defect can cause the charger to overheat and malfunction, which means the device poses fire and shock hazards. No injuries or property damage have been reported yet, and the company will give you a full refund to keep it that way.

The product, with the model code WIZ003, has a 10,000 mAh power capacity and can wirelessly charge Qi-compatible phones while docked. Belkin ensured its compatibility with the iPhone 8 and later models — Apple even sold the product in its stores. If you want to check if your product is affected, you can cross-reference its serial number located at the back of the battery pack with this list: 35B01DO6029400-35B01DO6033704, 35B01DO5010350-35B01DO5014350, 35B01DO6016560-35B01DO6020560, 35B01DO5014500-35B01DO5020003, 35B01DO6010001-35B01DO6010500 and 35B01DO6010501-35B01DO6015500.

In its announcement, Belkin stresses how important it is to stop using the device immediately and to disconnect it from the power supply. You can submit a request for a full refund through the company’s website, where you’ll have to enter your details, along with the device’s purchase information and photos showing the product’s model and serial numbers.

