Wemo's latest smart home gadget is a $50 Apple Home remote

Belkin is expanding its Wemo lineup of smart devices to add a remote you can use to control Apple Home scenes without going into the app. If you already own a Wemo product like the WiFi smart dimmer , the Stage Scene Controller will fit in right in with those. The controller itself is a simple affair, with a trio of buttons on its face. A combination of short and long presses allows you to activate up to six different Apple Home scenes.

Belkin

The self-adhesive faceplate that comes included makes installation easy and features a magnetic slot for the controller, allowing you to use it much like you would a light switch. It’s also compatible with standard Decora plates. Out of the box, the device will connect to your iOS device through Bluetooth, but Belkin plans to add support for Thread as well.

The Wemo Stage Scene Controller is available to buy starting today for $50.