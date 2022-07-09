The best Amazon device bundle sales ahead of Prime Day

It's no secret that Amazon devices are some of the best things to buy on Prime Day. Amazon usually discounts most of its gadgets to record-low prices for the two-day shopping event, but Prime members can take advantage of great sales now. In addition to bringing devices like the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Cube down to their best prices yet, early Prime Day deals have discounted a bunch of Amazon device bundles, too. Here are the best deals we found on bundled Amazon devices that you can get before Prime Day begins.

Echo Dot + smart plug

Amazon

Adding an Amazon smart plug to your purchase when you pick up an Echo Dot will only cost you $5 more, so you'll get both devices for a total of $25. While the Echo Dot can act as your main Alexa voice control device, Amazon's smart plug can also be controlled via the Alexa mobile app, allowing you to turn "dumb" items around your home into smart ones.

Echo + smart light bulb

Amazon

The full-sized Echo is on sale for $60, but you can add a Sengled smart light bulb to your order for no additional cost. It's one of Sengled's Bluetooth color smart bulbs, which means it'll be easy to set up using only your smartphone and then you can control it using Alexa voice commands.

Ring Doorbell + Echo Show 5

If you're considering a Ring Doorbell for your home, you can pick up the wired model and add an Echo Show 5 into the mix and pay only $100 in total. These two devices work well together: the smart doorbell will show you any visitors that end up on your doorstep, while the Echo Show 5 can display the live feed from the doorbell's camera.

Amazon Smart Thermostat + Echo Show 5

Amazon

Both Amazon's smart thermostat and the Echo Show 5 have been discounted for Prime members, so the company made it easy for you to pick up both in a bundle that costs $77. That's nearly half off of the normal cost of buying both items together, making this a good deal for those that want to kickstart their smart home plans without spending too much money.

Echo Show 5 Kids + Echo Glow

Amazon

If you're picking up an Echo Show 5 Kids for your children to use, you can add the Echo Glow smart lamp to your order for only $11 more. This edition of the Show 5 includes one year of Amazon Kids+, while the Glow lets you program light cues to go along with routines you have for your children like waking up, playtime and getting ready to go to bed.

Blink Mini (2 pack)

Blink

Prime members can pick up two Blink Minis for the price of one, for a total of $30. That's 54 percent off the bundle's usual price and the cheapest we've seen it. While the Mini's main drawback when compared to standard Blink cameras is that it must be plugged in, it otherwise works just like Blink Indoor security cameras. It records in 1080p and supports two-way audio and motion detection.

Blink Video Doorbell + Blink Outdoor camera

Amazon

Amazon's bundle that includes the Blink Video Doorbell and a Blink Outdoor camera system gives you much of what you'd need to keep track of your home both when you're there and not. Prime members can get the bundle for $90 right now, or $55 off its usual price. The smart doorbell lets you see who's outside your home at any time, plus talk to them using the device's two-way audio feature. The Blink Outdoor cam can be used inside or outside to provide another view of your home. Best of all, the bundle comes with a Sync Module, which you'll need to use both devices.

Kindle Essentials bundle

Engadget

The Kindle Essentials bundle, which includes the latest version of the e-reader, a fabric cover and a power adapter, is 48 percent off and down to $73. It's a good pack to get if you've just wanted a basic e-reader along with two of the most popular accessories to go along with it. We gave the Kindle a score of 91 for its higher-contrast display, improved front lighting and slimmer design.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller

Amazon

The most powerful streaming stick that Amazon makes, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, can be bundled with a Luna game controller for a total of $95, which is 24 percent off. These can be used together as you can access Amazon's cloud gaming service on your TV using the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and play using the Luna controller. When you're not gaming, you can use the dongle to watch any of the most popular streaming services and the controller with other devices by connecting it via Bluetooth.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.