The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals for 2023

Amazon Prime Day is usually a boon for monitor deals. You can typically find a bunch of monitors on sale at all-time-low prices, or close to them, making it one of the best times to grab a display for your desk setup. This year is no different, with monitors from Samsung, LG, Dell and others discounted for Amazon's two-day shopping event. First, you should consider the size you need — you may want a big, ultra-wide monitor, but there might not be enough space for it on your desk. Then, you should consider if you need a display with specific features like high color accuracy, fast frame rates and the like. You'll also want to be realistic about your budget; while you can pick up an external monitor for quite cheap on Prime Day, there are tempting options at higher price ranges. Here are the best monitor deals we could find for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Samsung monitor deals

A huge selection of Samsung monitors are on sale for Prime Day, including the Smart Monitor M80B for $380. That isn't a record-low price, but it's pretty close to it. This 32-inch display pulls triple duty as a monitor, smart TV and smart home hub. You can connect it to your computer just like any other external display, but it comes with Samsung's smart TV interface and a remote. It also has a built-in SmartThings hub so you can build out your IoT network from there with smart light bulbs and other compatible devices. You'll find Samsung monitors of all sizes (and at all price points) on sale for Prime Day, including some higher-end Odyssey gaming monitors — including the massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor for $400 off.

LG monitor deals

LG has discounted a number of its UltraFine and UltraGear monitors for Prime Day. Included among the sales is this 34-inch curved UltraWide monitor for $330, or 30 percent off its usual price. It supports 99 percent coverage of the sRGB spectrum and it has a Reader Mode that provides blue light reduction and helps eliminate on-screen flickers. You can easily find a budget-friendly monitor among LG's discounts, but there are more premium models on sale, too, like this 27-inch OLED monitor that's 15 percent off and down to $850.

ASUS monitor deals

Prime Day has brought steep discounts to ASUS, Acer, MSI, Sceptre and other gaming monitors. A standout is this 27-inch ASUS TUF gaming monitor for $154, which is 23 percent off and down to a record low. It's an FHD display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate, low motion blur and FreeSync Premium. These are the monitor discounts to check out on Prime Day if you're in the market for a gaming monitor in particular and also have a tight budget to stick to; most of the displays on sale here come in at $300 or less.

Dell monitor deals

If you're just looking for an external display to use in your home office, there are a bunch of good sales on monitors from Dell, Acer, BenQ and others that fit the bill. A budget-friendly option is this 24-inch Dell FHD monitor that comes in at $120, or 20 percent off its usual rate. In addition to a 75Hz refresh rate, this display has an anti-glare coating and a relatively small footprint, so it will fit into most desk setups easily. If you're a creative professional, consider ASUS's 31.5-inch ProArt Display, which is $100 off for Prime Day and down to only $299.

