The best anti-Prime Day tech deals you can get

It may be Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you can only save some money if you shop at Amazon. For the past few years, other retailers have used Prime Day as a catalyst for their own sales events. That's good news for all of us because it means that you don't have to be a Prime member, or even shop exclusively at Amazon, to get great deals on Prime Day. When it comes to tech sales, you'll find good deals across Walmart, Target, Microsoft and others this Prime Day and we recommend checking them all out to get exactly what you want at the best price. Some deep discounts you'll find on Amazon may even be matched at other places, so it's worth doing a bit of research before deciding where you want to spend your money. Here are the best anti-Prime Day deals we could find for 2022.

Walmart

Google

Walmart has a number of new rollbacks this week to compete with Amazon Prime Day. There are sales across the entire site, including in tech, home, fashion, food and more. Some of the highlights include the Shark ION robot vacuum for only $129, the Nest Mini smart speaker for $30 and this 58-inch Hisense Roku smart TV for only $298.

Target

Instant Pot

Target's 2022 Deal Days event runs through July 13th and discounts items across the store including, kitchen appliances, headphones and other tech, toys and more. Some standout deals include a six-quart Instant Pot bundle for $70, the Theragun Mini for $160 and up to 40 percent off LEGO sets.

Microsoft

Dana Wollman/Engadget

Microsoft's back-to-school sale started this week and it knocks up to 50 percent off Windows laptops. On top of that, certain Surface Pro 8 machines with i7 processors are up to $300 off and bundles with the Pro 8 and Pro Keyboard start at $900. Other items on sale include the Surface Laptop Go, which is up to $350 less than usual.

eBay

Dyson

eBay's summer sale knocks an additional 20 percent off select items when you use the code SUMMER20SAVE at checkout. Most of the deep discounts are on certified refurbished items, so you can get things like a refurbished Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $550. Other gadgets on sale include Bose Sport earbuds, Dyson's V8 Animal cordless vacuum, Sony LinkBuds, Surface Pro 7 bundles and more.

Adorama

Engadget

If you need to pick up some new photography or video equipment, Adorama's Create and Save Days sale event could have what you're looking for. A bunch of cameras, lenses, monitors and more have been discounted, and you'll find Sony, Nikon, Shure, LG and other brands included in the sale. The site even has the XBox Series S for only $250, too.

Dell

Engadget

Dell's Black Friday in July sale knocks up to $500 off PCs, while also discounting new laptops and desktops in many of its lineups. Devices like the new Dell Inspiron 3000 and 5000 laptops are included in this sale, along with gaming machines from Alienware and peripherals like monitors, gaming chairs, headsets, keyboards and more.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.