The 6 best Black Friday streaming deals for 2023
With monthly subscription prices on the rise, these Black Friday streaming deals will save you up to 85 percent on Hulu, Max and Paramount+
With all of the price hikes streaming services have undergone lately, Engadget recently asked whether streaming was still worth it. Ultimately, our answer is yes, but we can't help but notice how much more expensive these services are now than they once were. Now that Black Friday is here, you have an opportunity to save a little on the monthly costs of your TV subscription services. Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and a few of the live TV streaming services are currently running discounts, with savings of up to 85 percent. These are the best streaming deals we found for Black Friday 2023 so far.
Max with Ads (six months)$3/month$10/monthSave $7
Hulu with Ads (one year)$12$80Save $68
Paramount+ Essential Plan (three months)$2/mo.$6/mo.Save $4
Fubo Pro Plan (two months)$55/mo. $75/mo.Save $20
Sling TV Blue (one month)$20/mo.$40/mo.Save $20
Philo$12.50/mo.$25/mo.Save $NaN
Max
Max, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, is one of our favorite streaming services and right now, it's offering 70 percent off the Max with Ads plan for six months, dropping the price from $10 per month (or $100 per year) to $3 per month. At the end of the six-month promotion, you can either cancel or revert to paying full price. Both new and returning customers can access the deal, which is live now and runs through November 27.
Hulu
Hulu's Black Friday deal can save you 85 percent over the course of a year. Right now you can get 12 months of the ad-supported plan for just $12 for the year. Hulu (With Ads) typically goes for $8 per month or $80 per year, making this deal an 85 percent discount. The deal is open to new subscribers and former members who canceled their plan at least a month ago.
Existing and new users can also get the Starz premium add-on for 99 cents per month for the next six months. Both promotions are live now and will run through November 28.
Paramount+
New subscribers can get the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential Plan for $2 per month for the next three months. That plan usually goes for $6 per month, so you'll save $12 over the course of the promotion. Or you can opt for Paramount+ with Showtime for $4 per month for three months. Usually $12 monthly, this subscription doesn't have ads, other than when you watch live CBS news, and gives you access to Showtime's library. Both promotions run through December 3.
Fubo
Fubo is offering a $20-per-month discount for the next two months to new subscribers of any of their monthly English language plans. That makes the Pro Plan $55 for the first two months instead of $75 and the Premier Plan, which includes Showtime, is $75 instead of $95 for two months. All plans will revert to the full price after the trial period unless you cancel. We named Fubo the best live TV streaming pick for sports fans. The promotion runs through December.
SlingTV
Sling TV is offering either their Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan for half price for your first month plus a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which has a list price of $30 (but often sells for $20). The Orange and Blue plans are $40 per month at full price. We named Sling TV the most customizable option for live TV streaming in our guide.
Philo
Philo is already one of the least expensive ways to stream live TV, and now their Black Friday promotion is giving new subscribers a 50 percent discount on their first month of service. The promo code will automatically apply at checkout using this link. The promotion runs through November 28.
