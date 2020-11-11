The best deals we found in Best Buy's 'Treat Yourself' sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Best Buy’s latest sale tries to inject some variety into the many early Black Friday deals we’ve been seeing since the end of last month. The company appears to be celebrating Single’s Day with its one-day-only “treat yourself” sale, which discounts a number of video games, smart home devices, wearables and more. Whether you decide to pick something up for yourself or someone on your list, there are a handful of decent tech deals in this sale — and Amazon’s matching a couple of them. We gathered them all here so you don’t have to search for them.
Sonos Five - $399
The Sonos Five, which was previously called the Sonos Play:5, is $100 off at Best Buy, bringing it down to $399. When Sonos changed the speaker’s name, it also upgraded the internals a bit so it could receive more software updates in the future. Sonos will likely have its own Black Friday sale in the coming weeks, but this is a great sale price to grab now if this speaker’s on your list.
Best Buy’s now matching the $50 sale price we’ve seen elsewhere on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you haven’t already picked up this Switch game, now’s a great time to do so if you’re in need of some escapism.
Smart lights are some of the easiest IoT devices to get started with and Philips’ excellent Hue starter kit is $60 off right now. Not only does this bundle include the bridge that’s necessary to link all of the smart light bulbs, but it also includes three white and color bulbs and a dimmer switch.
The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 during this sale. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.
Fitbit’s new Inspire 2 fitness tracker is down to $70 in this sale, which is $30 off its normal price. This is best for anyone who wants to track daily activity and sleep but doesn’t want a fancy (or complicated) wearable. Fitbit fine-tuned the design of the original Inspire with this second iteration and upped the battery life to 10 days.
AeroGarden devices are great if you’ve wanted to try your hand at gardening but don’t have the outdoor space to make it happen. The Slim is one of our favorites not only because it’s compact enough to fit on a countertop (and not totally overwhelm it) but it also lets you grow up to six plants indoors. The Slim dropped to $100 in Best Buy’s first early Black Friday sale a couple weeks ago, and now it’s back to that same great price.
MSI machines are quite expensive, but you can snag this GF65 gaming laptop for for $300 less. This particular model runs on a 9th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD display and dedicated heat management hardware for both the CPU and GPU.