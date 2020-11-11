The best deals we found in Best Buy's 'Treat Yourself' sale

Buy Sonos Five at Best Buy - $399 Buy Sonos Five at Amazon - $399

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $50

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Best Buy’s now matching the $50 sale price we’ve seen elsewhere on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you haven’t already picked up this Switch game, now’s a great time to do so if you’re in need of some escapism.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $50

Philips Hue White + Color LED starter pack - $130

Philips

Smart lights are some of the easiest IoT devices to get started with and Philips’ excellent Hue starter kit is $60 off right now. Not only does this bundle include the bridge that’s necessary to link all of the smart light bulbs, but it also includes three white and color bulbs and a dimmer switch.

Philips Hue White + Color LED starter pack - $130

iRobot Roomba 960 - $300

iRobot

The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 during this sale. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.

iRobot Roomba 960 - $300

Fitbit Inspire 2 - $70

Fitbit

Fitbit’s new Inspire 2 fitness tracker is down to $70 in this sale, which is $30 off its normal price. This is best for anyone who wants to track daily activity and sleep but doesn’t want a fancy (or complicated) wearable. Fitbit fine-tuned the design of the original Inspire with this second iteration and upped the battery life to 10 days.

Fitbit Inspire 2 - $70

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim - $100

AeroGarden

AeroGarden devices are great if you’ve wanted to try your hand at gardening but don’t have the outdoor space to make it happen. The Slim is one of our favorites not only because it’s compact enough to fit on a countertop (and not totally overwhelm it) but it also lets you grow up to six plants indoors. The Slim dropped to $100 in Best Buy’s first early Black Friday sale a couple weeks ago, and now it’s back to that same great price.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim - $100

MSI GF65 gaming laptop - $900

MSI

MSI machines are quite expensive, but you can snag this GF65 gaming laptop for for $300 less. This particular model runs on a 9th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD display and dedicated heat management hardware for both the CPU and GPU.

MSI GF65 gaming laptop - $900

