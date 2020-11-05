Best Buy won't sell next-gen consoles in-store this year

Following Sony’s announcement earlier today that the PlayStation 5 will only be available to buy online on launch day, Best Buy and Walmart say they likewise plan to restrict in-store sales of next-gen consoles. At Walmart, the only way you’ll be able to buy the Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10th and PS5 on November 12th is through the retailer’s website. Best Buy, meanwhile, says it won’t carry Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in-store stock on launch and through the 2020 holiday shopping season. We’ve reached out to Walmart to find out if it has a similar plan in place, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

The 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 of gaming is coming❗ The @Xbox Series X | S will be available only ONLINE on November 10 at 12 PM ET, meaning that you have five days to practice your F5 skills. 😉 pic.twitter.com/qeBqaX8DPE — Walmart (@Walmart) November 5, 2020

Best Buy will sell new units through its website “as soon as we have them available.” Provided you can secure an order, you’ll still have the option to pick it up at your local store. Likewise, those who pre-ordered a PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can pick up their new console at their local Best Buy, either when it opens at 9AM local time or at a scheduled appointment time.