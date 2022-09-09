The best Apple Cyber Monday deals for 2022 on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Easy to use and with a notable emphasis on design, there are many reasons why Apple devices are so desirable. While we saw some great discounts for Black Friday, many of the brand's best and most recent products are also seeing impressive Cyber Monday discounts. Some of the prices also happen to be the lowest we've seen yet. We've sifted through the deals to find out what's on sale for Cyber Monday (and it's quite a bit). Anyone looking to get or gift Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and more, these are the deals to go for. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple devices for 2022.

AirPods Pro

Released just a few months ago, the AirPods Pro are the second generation of Apple's premium ear buds and deliver a massively improved sound quality with excellent noice cancellation. Amazon has them for just $200, which is $50 less than we saw it for during Prime Day back in October. Our reviewer and audio expert Billy Steele gave them an 88 in our review, saying they have "the best transparency mode you’ll find on earbuds."

AirPods (2nd gen)

The second-gen AirPods have dropped back down to $90 for Cyber Monday, which is 43 percent off their usual rate. These buds are a bit old at this point, but you can't beat them this holiday season if you want to pick up a pair of AirPods at the lowest price possible. They have a fit similar to Apple's EarPods of yesteryear, plus they have improved wireless connectivity and decent sound quality.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen)

The second-generation Apple Pencil is back down to a record-low price of $89 for Cyber Monday. There are still a couple of iPads that only work with the first-gen stylus, but most of the higher-end models support this one. We consider it to be the best stylus for the iPad, and we like it for its low latency and built-in magnets that let it attach to the side of your tablet.

AirPods Max

Released about two years ago, Apple's AirPods Max, the company's premium (and only) over-ear headphones have gone up and down in price, but this deal is a near-best at $449. With an Engadget review of 84, AirPods Max pair up a sleek design with solid noise cancellation and on-board controls that are a joy to use. At their usual MSRP of $549, they aren't cheap, which makes this Cyber Monday deal a very attractive buy.

Apple Watch Ultra

We gave the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's latest and most premium watch, a solid 85 in our review. If you've had your eye on the toughest wearable Apple's ever made, grab it now. Amazon has it for just $739, which is 8 percent off and the lowest it's been since its debut. When we took it on a hike, we had to admire its monster (yet comfortable) build and slew of outdoor-focused features, including a customizable Action button and on-board SOS siren. Of course you also get all of the health and fitness tracking Apple Watches are known for, plus a full three days of battery life on a charge.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 came out just one week before the Ultra, making it the latest non-top-tier Apple Watch, and it usually sells for $389. Cyber Monday deals have brought that price down to $349, which means you save $50 on a premium smartwatch that's only a couple months old. In our real world test we called it "superb watch that makes a great multipurpose wearable with excellent health and fitness tools." While it doesn't have the hype of the new Ultra, or the budget appeal of the SE, it's still the best smartwatch around.

Apple Watch SE

In our review back in September, we called the new Apple Watch SE "the best smart watch $250 can buy," awarding it a score of 89. Now that the pre-holiday sale has dropped the price down to $229, Apple's most affordable smartwatch is an even better buy. While the battery doesn't have the same longevity as its Apple Watch siblings, we found it lasted until midnight even with heavy use, and never took more than an hour to refill. We liked its crisp display and snappy responsiveness and found that the health and fitness tracking were on par with the more expensive Series 8.

Apple TV 4K (2022)

Apple TV 4K, the brand's third generation set-top streaming device just came out in October and is down to $123.50 for Cyber Monday. It got an enthusiastic score of 94 in our review earning high marks for its zippy speeds, polished interface and glorious picture quality. If you've been thinking about upgrading your existing TV or if you want to turn any display with an HDMI port into a powerful streaming device, this is a the time to snap this up.

2022 iPad

Apple's 2022 standard-model iPad is the 10th generation of the multipurpose slate, earning an 85 in our review back in October. We were concerned at the price hike over the previous generation, which brought it to a steep $449. But now that it's going for $419, it's a little bit easier to add the base model iPad to your life (or someone else's). What we did like was the complete redesign, the solid 10-plus hours of battery, and the addition of a landscape-oriented front-facing camera. Note that the iPad standard only works with the first generation of the Apple Pencil.

iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro earned an 87 in our review for its fast and powerful M2 chip and having "one of the best screens Apple has ever made." At the $800 list price, it's steep. But right now Amazon has the premium slate for $60 off the 11-inch and $100 off most storage sizes of the 12.9-inch. Both came out in October of this year, and this is the biggest discount we've seen so far. That's a good opportunity to get one of the best designed tablets on the market, complete with a nine-hour battery life and second-gen Apple Pencil support.

MacBook Air M2

Apple's MacBook Air M2 earned an enthusiastic review score of 96 back in July. Right now it's 13 percent off, bringing it down to $1,049. Our Senior Reporter Devindra Hardawar said this version of the MacBook Air "set a new standard for ultraportables." You get the blazing fast M2 chip and an expansive and engrossing screen, all tucked into a frankly gorgeous, razor-thin computer. One of the only downsides we noted was the high price, but Cyber Monday is fixing that for now.

MacBook Air M1

If you want to save even more and aren't worried about having the latest model, the MacBook Air with the M1 chip is on sale for just $799. We gave it an 94 in our review, calling it a the MacBook for most people when it first hit the scene, especially those looking for a casual computer. The M1 chip will still feel like a big upgrade if you're coming from an aging Intel machine, and we also liked this laptop's lovely display, lack of fan noise and good battery life.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is a whopping $500 off and down to $2,000 for Cyber Monday. We gave it and the 16-inch model scores of 92 in our review, with appreciation for the fast M1 Pro and Max processors, excellent display and solid battery life.

HomePod Mini

If you've been thinking about connecting your home with Siri's helpful AI interface, the HomePod mini is on sale for $94 for Cyber Monday. The diminutive home speakers earned an 84 score in our review, thanks to their solid sound quality and Siri's continuing improvements to user interactions.

